Mass Organizing Call to Resist Against Trump & Musk

Date:

Wednesday, April 09, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

50501 Movement, Women's March, & partners

Location Details:

Mass Organizing Call — April 9 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



On April 5th we did something incredible: hundreds of thousands of people, across more than 1,300 actions around the world, rising up in defiance of the MAGA agenda and the billionaires backing it. From small towns to big cities, in front of courthouses, community centers, and the Capitol—we showed up. Together.



But the energy from April 5th doesn’t stop in the streets.



Join Women’s March, the 50501 Movement, and other partners for a nationwide organizing call to hear key updates, get plugged into upcoming actions, and find your next role in the resistance.



This is where we build on momentum and organize what comes next. RSVP to get your marching orders.