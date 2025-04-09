From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mass Organizing Call to Resist Against Trump & Musk
Date:
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
50501 Movement, Women's March, & partners
Location Details:
Mass Organizing Call — April 9 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
On April 5th we did something incredible: hundreds of thousands of people, across more than 1,300 actions around the world, rising up in defiance of the MAGA agenda and the billionaires backing it. From small towns to big cities, in front of courthouses, community centers, and the Capitol—we showed up. Together.
But the energy from April 5th doesn’t stop in the streets.
Join Women’s March, the 50501 Movement, and other partners for a nationwide organizing call to hear key updates, get plugged into upcoming actions, and find your next role in the resistance.
This is where we build on momentum and organize what comes next. RSVP to get your marching orders.
On April 5th we did something incredible: hundreds of thousands of people, across more than 1,300 actions around the world, rising up in defiance of the MAGA agenda and the billionaires backing it. From small towns to big cities, in front of courthouses, community centers, and the Capitol—we showed up. Together.
But the energy from April 5th doesn’t stop in the streets.
Join Women’s March, the 50501 Movement, and other partners for a nationwide organizing call to hear key updates, get plugged into upcoming actions, and find your next role in the resistance.
This is where we build on momentum and organize what comes next. RSVP to get your marching orders.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 5, 2025 3:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network