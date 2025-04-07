From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

SF General Hospital SEIU 1021 Workers Rally Against Attacks On Workers

Date:

Monday, April 07, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SEIU 1021 SF General Chapter

Location Details:

In front of SF General on Potrero at "Free Speech Zone"

SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital workers will be rallying against racism, discrimination, union busting and privatization. The billionaire Daniel Lurie Mayor is pushing for layoffs and more privatization of public services.