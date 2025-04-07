From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF General Hospital SEIU 1021 Workers Rally Against Attacks On Workers
Monday, April 07, 2025
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Protest
SEIU 1021 SF General Chapter
In front of SF General on Potrero at "Free Speech Zone"
SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital workers will be rallying against racism, discrimination, union busting and privatization. The billionaire Daniel Lurie Mayor is pushing for layoffs and more privatization of public services.
