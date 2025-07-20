From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
MECA's 4th Annual Ride for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, July 20, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Middle East Children's Alliance
Email:
Phone:
5105480542
Location Details:
1101 8th St, Berkeley, CA 94710
Join us for a scenic ride along the San Francisco Bay, open to cyclists of all skill levels. After the Ride, we’ll Gather for Gaza, celebrating Palestinian culture with delicious food, music, and dancing.
Since our first Ride, our community has raised over $425,000. This year our goal is $300,000 to support MECA’s emergency aid in Gaza. After 15 months of relentless assault, your support is more critical than ever.
Ride for Palestinian children. Ride for solidarity. Ride for Gaza.
Get involved at RideforPalestine.com or contact us at info [at] rideforpalestine.com
Since our first Ride, our community has raised over $425,000. This year our goal is $300,000 to support MECA’s emergency aid in Gaza. After 15 months of relentless assault, your support is more critical than ever.
Ride for Palestinian children. Ride for solidarity. Ride for Gaza.
Get involved at RideforPalestine.com or contact us at info [at] rideforpalestine.com
For more information: https://rideforpalestine.com/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 4, 2025 5:29PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network