Join us for a scenic ride along the San Francisco Bay, open to cyclists of all skill levels. After the Ride, we’ll Gather for Gaza, celebrating Palestinian culture with delicious food, music, and dancing.Since our first Ride, our community has raised over $425,000. This year our goal is $300,000 to support MECA’s emergency aid in Gaza. After 15 months of relentless assault, your support is more critical than ever.Ride for Palestinian children. Ride for solidarity. Ride for Gaza.Get involved at RideforPalestine.com or contact us at info [at] rideforpalestine.com