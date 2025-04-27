From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Shop Palestine Open House & Marketplace
Date:
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Middle East Children's Alliance
Location Details:
1101 8th St, Berkeley, CA 94710
Support Palestinian artisans and keep ancient crafts alive! Purchase unique gifts that support Palestinian children and families.Olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning scarves & shawls, Palestinian Dead Sea products, children's toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts, and much more.
Entry is free, but please RSVP so we have an idea of how many people we can expect to join us at the event.
Looking forward to seeing you on April 27th!
For more information: https://secure.everyaction.com/DLOEQDEm9U2...
