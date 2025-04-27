Shop Palestine Open House & Marketplace

Date:

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Middle East Children's Alliance

Location Details:

1101 8th St, Berkeley, CA 94710

Support Palestinian artisans and keep ancient crafts alive! Purchase unique gifts that support Palestinian children and families.Olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning scarves & shawls, Palestinian Dead Sea products, children's toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts, and much more.



Entry is free, but please RSVP so we have an idea of how many people we can expect to join us at the event.



Looking forward to seeing you on April 27th!