Soupstock 2025: The 45th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of Food Not Bombs

Date:

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Food Not Bombs

Location Details:

Duck Pond Stage, San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Avenue, Santa Cruz

The 45th anniversary celebration of the founding of the global movement Food Not Bombs



Live music with:

The Dormroom Capybaras • Rio and The Soup • Clan Dyken • 77 Wonders • Lyrical I • Gina Rene´



Arts and craft displays - information booths - EV exhibit - face painting - free food and refreshments