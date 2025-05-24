From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Soupstock 2025: The 45th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of Food Not Bombs
Date:
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
Duck Pond Stage, San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Avenue, Santa Cruz
The 45th anniversary celebration of the founding of the global movement Food Not Bombs
Live music with:
The Dormroom Capybaras • Rio and The Soup • Clan Dyken • 77 Wonders • Lyrical I • Gina Rene´
Arts and craft displays - information booths - EV exhibit - face painting - free food and refreshments
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soupstock-202...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 3, 2025 1:30PM
