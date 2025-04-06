From the Open-Publishing Calendar
And the Poppies Will Bloom: A Spring Benefit for Palestinian Families
Date:
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
Come join Palestine Solidarity Central Coast & Santa Cruz Jews for a Free Palestine (SCJ4FP) on April 6th for a Spring Benefit for Palestinian families at Barrios Unidos!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHoIhbAJjaN/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 2, 2025 8:25PM
