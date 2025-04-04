Action for Palestine! Arms Embargo Now!

Friday, April 04, 2025

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Protest

via SJP Santa Cruz

Noon: Meet at Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz (Bay & High St.)

1PM: March to Santa Cruz City Hall (809 Center St.)

🚨ACTION FOR PALESTINE❕❕❕



JOIN US for our march to advance the call for an Arms Embargo



‼️‼️ALL OUT FOR PALESTINE‼️‼️



🕯️Everyone is welcome, please bring offerings for the vigil🕯️



Wear your mask😷



DM us to vend❤️



In Solidarity, SJP