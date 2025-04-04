From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action for Palestine! Arms Embargo Now!
Date:
Friday, April 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
via SJP Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Noon: Meet at Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz (Bay & High St.)
1PM: March to Santa Cruz City Hall (809 Center St.)
🚨ACTION FOR PALESTINE❕❕❕
JOIN US for our march to advance the call for an Arms Embargo
‼️‼️ALL OUT FOR PALESTINE‼️‼️
🕯️Everyone is welcome, please bring offerings for the vigil🕯️
Wear your mask😷
DM us to vend❤️
In Solidarity, SJP
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DH9_5okRclj/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 2, 2025 8:08PM
