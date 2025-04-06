From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestinian Child’s Day Global Symposium
Date:
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
Online
Register for the Zoom meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hu5dfig9SDS8ChEWTR2SAQ#/registration
On the occasion of the Palestinian Child’s Day, the Palestine-Global Mental Health Network and Doctors Against Genocide are pleased to invite you to a Global Symposium “Genocidal Unchilding.”
doctorsagainstgenocide.org
For more information: https://palactions.com/?eventId=8091
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 1, 2025 10:14PM
