2025 California Juneteenth is not a paid holiday aligned with our Title 5 Federal Holiday

Thursday, April 03, 2025

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Class/Workshop

National Juneteenth - California

Gold Rush Grille

11th and Ost

Downtown Sacramento

Juneteenth is recognized it as a paid holiday in the majority of states?



Juneteenth marks the agreed upon date to recognize preserving the Union and ending of slavery.



Juneteenth legislation passed Congress in 2021 and signed into law as a Title 5 federal holiday.



Juneteenth is not a paid holiday in 22 states, including the State of California.



(Folsom, CA) - From sea to shining sea more Americans are discovering our unique celebration of freedom since the close of the US Civil War in 1865. Juneteenth in growing in all 50 states and 6 territories recognizing that "Freedom is never free..."



Education and advocacy continues to mark the occasion of June 19, the day in 1865 when Union Soldiers, including thousands of United States Colored Troops began a 7 week Military Campaign throughout Americas vast Southwest frontier. Headquartered on Port Galveston Island, Texas, General Gordon Granger, Union Commander of the Department of Texas, led the troops sealing the border with Mexico, going plantation to plantation freeing enslaved people and confiscating vast quantities of cotton to offset war costs.



For generations, newly freed enslaved people Pan African Ancestry have rejoiced and celebrated the beginning to the official end to one of darkest chapters of American History with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.



Today, Juneteenth is an official fixed Title 5 Federal Holiday.



California, the 5th largest economy on earth, is currently one of a handful of states that do not recognize Juneteenth as a official paid holiday for State employees, despite its designation as a Federal Holiday.



Juneteenth — marks the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation throughout Texas.



Celebrated throughout the United State and far beyond. Juneteenth — is designated a permanent fixed state holiday in most states, according to a 2023 Pew Research analysis.



22 states do not have an official paid holiday for our newest Federal Holiday. They include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to Pew Research analysis.