top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/1/2025
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia

Protest "October 8" film (denounce its harmful lies)

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Justice
Location Details:
Del Mar Theater, 1124 Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz
Demand Cancellation of October 8 and Denounce Its Harmful Lies


We call on Landmark Theaters, the Santa Cruz Jewish Film Festival, Temple Beth El (TBE), and the City of Santa Cruz to cancel the film October 8 and reject its false claims. The film falsely alleges that global movements for Palestinian rights are controlled by Islamist groups and smears student protesters against Israel’s genocide as "terrorists" driven by antisemitism rather than compassion.


This rhetoric is dangerous. The Trump administration is already weaponizing it to target activists—like Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, arrested by ICE on March 8 despite having a valid green card. ICE Director Tom Homan labeled him a "national security threat" solely for his pro-Palestinian activism.


The response to our concerns has been unacceptable:

Landmark Theaters refused to cancel the screening, citing its lease with the city.

Temple Beth El escalated fear by adding bag searches and private security, implying Palestinian rights advocates—including Jews—are a threat.

The far-right "Jewish Community Educational Forum" (within TBE) organized this screening and similar events. We demand TBE cut ties with this group.

As Santa Cruz Jews for a Free Palestine, we affirm: Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism. We reject Zionism and the right-wing lie that solidarity with Palestinians is terrorism. Our Jewish history must never justify oppression.

A new documentary, The Encampments, takes viewers inside America’s student uprising with incredible intimacy and urgency: http://www.watermelonpictures.com/films/the-encampments
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 1, 2025 12:44PM
§Del Mar Theater and City of Santa Cruz: Don’t Screen October H8te
by Further info
Tue, Apr 1, 2025 1:06PM
letter_to_del_mar_landmark_theater.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (105.6KB)
As a longtime patron of your theater, I feel completely gutted by your impending screening of the Zionist documentary, October H8te. Grounded in lies and blatant ironies, this film peddles intellectually dishonest fear mongering, further spreading Zionist propaganda into every corner of our lives. This weaponizing of antisemitism will fuel further hate and accelerate fascist crackdowns on free speech and ideological criticism that we are seeing in the illegal detentions of Mahmoud Khalil and others.

As its central fallacy, the film demonizes pro-Palestinian protestors as terrorists on no visible grounds. In truth, pro-Palestinian protestors are carrying out their legal and moral obligation, as mandated by the UN Genocide Convention to prevent and punish the perpetration of genocide by any nation and its citizens.

The second fallacy is that the imagined specter of violence drummed up in October 8 is of far greater concern than actual, ongoing violence. In the resumption of carnage, Israel has recently carried out what Israeli newspaper Haaretz describes as “the largest child massacre in its history.” One of the film’s interviewees has the gall to assert that “Hamas would have [had] no ammunition” if the U.S. and other nations had been quicker to condemn antisemitism after Oct. 7. Never mind the truth that U.S. and other countries have continuously supplied Israel with weapons of mass destruction, making taxpayers helplessly complicit in genocide.

And never mind that the ongoing carnage is part of a hundred year long history of occupation, apartheid, ethnic cleansing. Let’s only focus on post October 7 pro-Palestinian protestors because after all, the historic suffering of Jews matter most, right, over, say, the suffering of Native Americans, blacks, and other people of color like Palestinians.

Distorting pro-Palestinian dissent as leftwing antisemitism, the third gross fallacy is that the film ignores the elephant in the room, the growing Neo-Nazi movement in the U.S. (“Jews will not replace us!”). When Jews should be aligning with other BIPOC groups to counter real antisemitism, they are often siding with Trump’s crackdown on DEI, fueling the new fascist order we are living. This is evident in the aim of the well-funded Jewish legislative-nonprofit complex to pass CA’s AB1468, which in trying to prevent the teaching of Palestinian history, will gut ethnic studies to the detriment of the 77% of K-12 students who are people of color.

We must never forget the tragedy of the Holocaust. But it is a greater tragedy that the intergenerational trauma from this event is creating an endless cycle of fear and hate. The “8,” in the film’s title, alludes to not only October 8 but also the perpetual cannibalizing that the “8” as an infinity symbol evokes. Mark my words, this film will ironically stoke more hate and redound in more rightwing antisemitism, which will harm Jewish Americans more than the imagined harm from pro-Palestinian protestors working for Middle East peace and a pathway to human rights long denied to the Palestinians.

Please do the right thing: do not screen this film.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$485.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code