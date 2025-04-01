From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest "October 8" film (denounce its harmful lies)
Date:
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Justice
Location Details:
Del Mar Theater, 1124 Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz
Demand Cancellation of October 8 and Denounce Its Harmful Lies
We call on Landmark Theaters, the Santa Cruz Jewish Film Festival, Temple Beth El (TBE), and the City of Santa Cruz to cancel the film October 8 and reject its false claims. The film falsely alleges that global movements for Palestinian rights are controlled by Islamist groups and smears student protesters against Israel’s genocide as "terrorists" driven by antisemitism rather than compassion.
This rhetoric is dangerous. The Trump administration is already weaponizing it to target activists—like Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, arrested by ICE on March 8 despite having a valid green card. ICE Director Tom Homan labeled him a "national security threat" solely for his pro-Palestinian activism.
The response to our concerns has been unacceptable:
Landmark Theaters refused to cancel the screening, citing its lease with the city.
Temple Beth El escalated fear by adding bag searches and private security, implying Palestinian rights advocates—including Jews—are a threat.
The far-right "Jewish Community Educational Forum" (within TBE) organized this screening and similar events. We demand TBE cut ties with this group.
As Santa Cruz Jews for a Free Palestine, we affirm: Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism. We reject Zionism and the right-wing lie that solidarity with Palestinians is terrorism. Our Jewish history must never justify oppression.
A new documentary, The Encampments, takes viewers inside America’s student uprising with incredible intimacy and urgency: http://www.watermelonpictures.com/films/the-encampments
