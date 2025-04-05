Bay Area Tenant Assembly 2025

Date:

Saturday, April 05, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

via Tenants Together

Location Details:

Lake Merritt UMC, 1255 1st Avenue, Oakland

‼️Don't miss The Bay Area Tenant Assembly on April 5th!



Join Regional Tenant Organizing Network as we come together to grow the tenants rights movement! Together, we can resist the corporate landlord lobby & win stronger tenant protections.



Link to register 👇

tinyurl.com/BATA2025