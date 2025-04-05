From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area Tenant Assembly 2025
Saturday, April 05, 2025
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Meeting
via Tenants Together
Lake Merritt UMC, 1255 1st Avenue, Oakland
‼️Don't miss The Bay Area Tenant Assembly on April 5th!
Join Regional Tenant Organizing Network as we come together to grow the tenants rights movement! Together, we can resist the corporate landlord lobby & win stronger tenant protections.
Link to register 👇
tinyurl.com/BATA2025
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/TenantsTogether
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 1, 2025 10:58AM
