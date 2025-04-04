top
protest cheer
Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
View events for the week of 4/4/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action

Night of Ideas 2025 - Santa Cruz

UCSC Institute of the Arts and Sciences, 100 Panetta Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (1201x762)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, April 04, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Institute of the Arts and Sciences
Location Details:
UCSC Institute of the Arts and Sciences, 100 Panetta Ave, Santa Cruz
The Future We Share: Activism, Creativity, and Collective Imagination

Join us for a nocturnal celebration of art, philosophy, and activism! From solar energy and housing justice to communal music and movement, Night of Ideas – Santa Cruz invites you to explore interactive sessions on democracy, environmental solutions, and housing rights, as well as immersive experiences fostering embodied connection. With a Capoeira opening, sculptural performances, and live piano meditations, come create, move, and reflect on our shared future! The 2025 Program is below.

This event is brought to you by the Center for Public Philosophy, with support from the Institute of the Arts and Sciences, The Humanities Institute, Cowell College, Humanities West, The Marc Sanders Foundation, Villa Albertine, and Institut français.

RSVP is required: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScSz3BkyG5CDB4f9QRGqNzG5N4aV4ceRjThQsjKXQMLEvzHMQ/viewform

Taking place from March 27 through April 6, Night of Ideas returns this year with nocturnal arts and culture marathons in cities across the U.S. Events will feature late-night discussions addressing major global issues, plus live music, screenings, performances, and more, all centered this year’s theme, “common ground.” Exploring the expression’s literal and metaphorical interpretations, Night of Ideas will prompt participants to consider how we can commit to and protect what we have in common. How can we foster authentic interpersonal connection in an increasingly digital world? In a polarized political landscape, where are our opportunities for dialogue? As extreme weather threatens our planet, how can we preserve the land beneath our feet? Learn more and sign up for updates at nightofideas.org.

Program
MAIN HALL

5pm: Brazilian Cultural Art of Capoeira

5:30pm: Welcome – Opening Remarks (J. Proust)

6:30pm: IAS Exhibition Walkthrough with Curator R. Nelson

7:30pm: Activating the EDELO exhibition (C. Duarte and YELO)

8pm: Piano Meditation/Sound Healing (E. Shanken)

8:30pm: What if We Moved as One? (B-Moving, B. Wittmer, with E. Shanken)

CONFERENCE ROOM (Room 1)

6 – 6:25pm: The Common Ground That Creates an Uncommon Good (G. Hammond)

7 – 7:25pm: Mind, Body and Tiktok Problem (J. Candray)

8 – 8:25pm: Common Ground, No Ground: Housing, Rights, and the Refusal to Disappear (J.Schendledecker)

WEST ROOM (Room 2)

6 – 6:25pm: Post-nonmonogamy and Poly-river-amory (K. TallBear)

7 – 7:25pm: Empowering the Solar Commons through Community Energy (R. Lipschutz, K. Milun, R. Stayton)

8 – 8:25pm: Understanding Through Play (Liminal Space Collective)

ONGOING

“Ask a Philosopher” booth (M. Mattinson, R. Kusyuniati, J. Read) & TEQ project

Melodies of Hope (El Sistema – I. Tuncer)
For more information: https://ias.ucsc.edu/event/night-of-ideas-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 1, 2025 10:46AM
