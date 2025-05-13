top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism LGBTI / Queer

We Will Not Be Erased March

Santa Cruz City Hall Courtyard, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
The Diversity Center
Location Details:
Santa Cruz City Hall Courtyard, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz
WE WILL NOT BE ERASED MARCH
Date: Tuesday, May 13
Time: 5:00-6:30 pm
Location: Meet us at Santa Cruz City Hall Courtyard, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz. Together we will march down Church St and end at Abbott Square.
Age: All
RSVP: tinyurl.com/wwnbe2025

Join us in the “WE WILL NOT BE ERASED” March. This event is to help people feel empowered to live their truth, to not hide themselves away in fear and stay safe from harm. We are building a stronger community together. LGBTQIA+ people deserve respect, visibility and choice. We stand in solidarity with historically marginalized community members.

WE WILL NOT BE ERASED MARCH is being led by Byrce Grossman. Bryce is a 14 year old who attends Mission Hill Middle School. They are the visionary behind this gathering. “I’ve always had activist ideals and I finally felt compelled enough to make something happen. I’m quite tired of waking up everyday fearing for my and other’s safety and wellbeing.”

WE WILL NOT BE ERASED March Timeline
5:00-6:00: Join us the Santa Cruz City Hall Courtyard where we will kickoff the march

Listen to music
Make a poster and make your voice heard!
Hear from LGBTQ+ youth activists

6:00-6:30: Together we will march down Church St and end at Abbott Square.

The WE WILL NOT BE ERASED MARCH is being organized by Byrce with support and sponsorship from The Diversity Center.
For more information: https://www.diversitycenter.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 1, 2025 2:11AM
