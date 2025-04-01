Trans Day of Rage

Date:

Monday, April 07, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Trans Day of Rage

Location Details:

11am: Rally at Quarry Amphitheater, UC Santa Cruz

Noon: March to base of campus

TRANS DAY OF RAGE

MONDAY, APRIL 7TH

RALLY AT QUARRY @ 11AM, MARCH TO BASE @ NOON



We are an autonomous group of trans comrades who demand resistance against the increasing tide of transphobic legislation and attitudes in this country. We are gathering not only in rage and in grief, but also to form bonds with trans comrades and cis accomplices alike. We will have free gender-affirming resources at the base of campus, provided by and for the Santa Cruz trans community, as well as resources to get involved in organizing efforts.



When trans rights are under attack, ‘trans joy’ and ‘trans visibility’ alone fall flat. We must come together and actively resist transphobia through coalition-building, making our voices heard where it matters, and joining in the worldwide struggle against fascism and imperialism.



We recognize our privilege in being able to attend a relatively queer-friendly institution, but that isn’t something we take for granted as we watch other universities roll back their protections for queer+trans students, staff, faculty, and workers. We urge UC Santa Cruz to remain steadfast in maintaining its lifesaving services for its queer+trans community, regardless of any incoming executive orders at the federal or state level.