From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trans Day of Rage
Date:
Monday, April 07, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Trans Day of Rage
Location Details:
11am: Rally at Quarry Amphitheater, UC Santa Cruz
Noon: March to base of campus
Noon: March to base of campus
TRANS DAY OF RAGE
MONDAY, APRIL 7TH
RALLY AT QUARRY @ 11AM, MARCH TO BASE @ NOON
We are an autonomous group of trans comrades who demand resistance against the increasing tide of transphobic legislation and attitudes in this country. We are gathering not only in rage and in grief, but also to form bonds with trans comrades and cis accomplices alike. We will have free gender-affirming resources at the base of campus, provided by and for the Santa Cruz trans community, as well as resources to get involved in organizing efforts.
When trans rights are under attack, ‘trans joy’ and ‘trans visibility’ alone fall flat. We must come together and actively resist transphobia through coalition-building, making our voices heard where it matters, and joining in the worldwide struggle against fascism and imperialism.
We recognize our privilege in being able to attend a relatively queer-friendly institution, but that isn’t something we take for granted as we watch other universities roll back their protections for queer+trans students, staff, faculty, and workers. We urge UC Santa Cruz to remain steadfast in maintaining its lifesaving services for its queer+trans community, regardless of any incoming executive orders at the federal or state level.
MONDAY, APRIL 7TH
RALLY AT QUARRY @ 11AM, MARCH TO BASE @ NOON
We are an autonomous group of trans comrades who demand resistance against the increasing tide of transphobic legislation and attitudes in this country. We are gathering not only in rage and in grief, but also to form bonds with trans comrades and cis accomplices alike. We will have free gender-affirming resources at the base of campus, provided by and for the Santa Cruz trans community, as well as resources to get involved in organizing efforts.
When trans rights are under attack, ‘trans joy’ and ‘trans visibility’ alone fall flat. We must come together and actively resist transphobia through coalition-building, making our voices heard where it matters, and joining in the worldwide struggle against fascism and imperialism.
We recognize our privilege in being able to attend a relatively queer-friendly institution, but that isn’t something we take for granted as we watch other universities roll back their protections for queer+trans students, staff, faculty, and workers. We urge UC Santa Cruz to remain steadfast in maintaining its lifesaving services for its queer+trans community, regardless of any incoming executive orders at the federal or state level.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DH485Smx1fy/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 1, 2025 1:57AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network