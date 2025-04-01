top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/3/2025
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Protest Jimmy Panetta "Person of the Year" Award

Cocoanut Grove, 400 Beach Street, Santa Cruz
original image (1421x969)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Cocoanut Grove, 400 Beach Street, Santa Cruz
Protest Jimmy Panetta person of the year award at the Cocoanut Grove in Santa Cruz (gather at Beach Street near the boardwalk)

The Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting Congressman Jimmy Panetta, United States Representative, 19th District, with the person of the year award at their 2025 community awards gala at the Cocoanut Grove in Santa Cruz.

Jimmy Panetta's Record:

1. Has continued to vote for ever more money for armaments to Israel. (and expanding the US military budget).
2. Condemned the International Court of Justice ruling against Israel's genocide.
3. Condemned the International Criminal Court’s indictment of Netanyahu for war crimes.
4. Voted in favor of barring the State Department from using the Gaza Health Ministry’s data on the death toll in Gaza.
5. Waited eight months before supporting a ceasefire and still does not support a permanent ceasefire. Had made no statement condemning Israel's war crimes.
6. Has received more than $300 K from AIPAC (American Israel Political Action Committee), the Israeli lobby, and hundreds of thousands more from the so-called “Defense Industry”.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 1, 2025 12:23AM
§Panetta’s Record Against Peace, Human Rights, Free Speech
by Free Palestine!
Tue, Apr 1, 2025 12:23AM
panetta_s_record_pledge_q_sheet__1_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (112.4KB)
* Voted for $17 billion in unconditional military aid to Israel
* Denounced International Courts
* Panetta voted with Republicans to sanction International Criminal Court officials, after they requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and three Hamas leaders. Panetta co-signed a letter to “express our disgust” with South Africa’s filing of a "grossly unfounded case against Israel at the International Court of Justice."
* Accepted $275,000 in 2023 from AIPAC, the pro-Netanyahu lobby.
* Voted with 204 Republicans and only 15 Democrats to support HR 9495, which would empower the Trump administration to revoke nonprofit status of groups without due process.
* In October 2024, Panetta was part of a delegation that met with Netanyahu. Panetta reportedly said, “You’ve got to give Israel credit” for its military operations in Gaza and the wider region. He emphasized the need to leverage these military victories into political ones.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$475.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code