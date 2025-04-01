From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Jimmy Panetta "Person of the Year" Award
Date:
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Cocoanut Grove, 400 Beach Street, Santa Cruz
Protest Jimmy Panetta person of the year award at the Cocoanut Grove in Santa Cruz (gather at Beach Street near the boardwalk)
The Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting Congressman Jimmy Panetta, United States Representative, 19th District, with the person of the year award at their 2025 community awards gala at the Cocoanut Grove in Santa Cruz.
Jimmy Panetta's Record:
1. Has continued to vote for ever more money for armaments to Israel. (and expanding the US military budget).
2. Condemned the International Court of Justice ruling against Israel's genocide.
3. Condemned the International Criminal Court’s indictment of Netanyahu for war crimes.
4. Voted in favor of barring the State Department from using the Gaza Health Ministry’s data on the death toll in Gaza.
5. Waited eight months before supporting a ceasefire and still does not support a permanent ceasefire. Had made no statement condemning Israel's war crimes.
6. Has received more than $300 K from AIPAC (American Israel Political Action Committee), the Israeli lobby, and hundreds of thousands more from the so-called “Defense Industry”.
