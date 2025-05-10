Focus Fest

Date:

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Radium Presents

Email:

Location Details:

Alameda's first climate photography festival launches with a fun-filled community celebration. Radium Runway transforms into an open-air gallery showcasing national and international works. Enjoy climate-friendly cuisines curated by partner Erika Hazel, aka the Bizerkeley Vegan. Catch artist talks on the hour every hour or take a walking tour of the incredible facilities of DOER Marine. Try your hand at collage, foam relief printing, and other family friendly activities.



Organized by Radium Presents and West End Arts District, in partnership with Photoville, this unique and impactful celebration transforms public space into an outdoor photography gallery and a platform for inspiration, education, and change.



This is part of the In Plain Site photography festival and outdoor gallery, which includes the following upcoming main events:

* Fri., May 9 - First Glimpse (art gallery opening with jazz music)

* Sat., May 10 - Focus Fest (Alameda's first ever climate photography festival)

* Tues., May 20 - Put Yourself in the Picture (climate activists learn how to get involved)

* Sat., May 31 - Rising Seas (dance performances by Rhythmix Cultural Works)

* Sat., May 31 - Closing Party (art gallery closing plus digital arts at a brewery)

* Plus, professional photography workshops throughout May!



Get more festival info: risingtidesalameda.org

Location: Radium Runway, 2151 Ferry Point, Alameda, CA 94501



The festival is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the City of Alameda.



Free with RSVP.