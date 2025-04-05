top
View events for the week of 4/5/2025
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Trump and the Rest of the World: What is New and What Isn't

Flyer for the event, also described in the text
Download PDF (250.4KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
also online
Has U.S. foreign policy changed under the second Trump administration? Have other countries altered their relations with each other in response to U.S. policy? Will the endless wars ever end? And if so, under what conditions? Our speakers will explain what is going on in several regions, including Russia, Ukraine, the EU countries, Turkey and Syria.

Come hear
Anthony D’Agostino – Professor emeritus in history at SF State University; currently host of a YouTube show, “Glasnost in Our Time”; author of 5 books, dealing with the Russian Revolution, the World Wars, and the Cold War, and

Mehmet Bayram – freelance journalist who writes for the Sendika.org news outlet, which has been shut down 62 times by the Turkish government

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations.  An open discussion will follow the presentations.  We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.

This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,  the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.

Please consider attending in person, where you will be able to participate in the discussion.
If you cannot, please register in advance at  https://bit.ly/SSS_Trump_World
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online.

For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 31, 2025 5:03PM
