Trump and the Rest of the World: What is New and What Isn't

Date:

Saturday, April 05, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee

Location Details:

The Starry Plough Pub

3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705

also online





Come hear

Anthony D’Agostino – Professor emeritus in history at SF State University; currently host of a YouTube show, “Glasnost in Our Time”; author of 5 books, dealing with the Russian Revolution, the World Wars, and the Cold War, and



Mehmet Bayram – freelance journalist who writes for the Sendika.org news outlet, which has been shut down 62 times by the Turkish government



*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations. We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.



This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party, the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.



Please consider attending in person, where you will be able to participate in the discussion.

If you cannot, please register in advance at

to receive your personal link to participate in this event online.



