2025 San Francisco Trans Film Festival Call For Submissions

Date:

Thursday, June 05, 2025

Time:

11:00 PM - 11:15 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Heidi Erickson

Location Details:

Online

The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) seeks entries for our 2025 Festival (November 12-23, 2025). This year we are PRIORITIZING films 20 minutes or less. SFTFF accepts narrative, documentary, experimental, animated films and music videos. All work should be created by transgender/genderqueer people. We prioritize short films, but accept all screening lengths.



The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival was founded in 1997 as North America’s first transgender film festival. We exhibit groundbreaking, provocative, outrageous, courageous, moving and innovative works that show the complexity of lives lived on the transgender spectrum.



PLEASE NOTE: If your film is accepted, SFTFF does not pay rental fees under any circumstances. Rather, as a largely volunteer-run festival, we devote our resources to producing the best possible programming for your film and promoting your work as widely as possible.