Palestine
Palestine
California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections

Eyes on Yemen! Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/cpc401
Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!

We have lots of questions. For starters, why was Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, a former IDF soldier, accidentally included in the Signal chat on bombing Yemen? Are the war planners so chummy with this “reporter” that they accidentally looped him in? More importantly, what does Trump hope to accomplish by attacking Yemen? He vowed to “completely annihilate” Yemen.

Isn’t it illegal for the executive to take military action without congressional authority?

Yemen, an impoverished country of 35 million people, stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people, vowing to stop ships from navigating the Red Sea to transport weapons and fuel to Israel. US bombs can wreak havoc on Yemen’s residential neighborhoods but those bombs cannot erase the will of the Yemeni people to demand an end to US-Israel genocide.

It’s all about Iran, according to the Trump White House, which claims Yemen is an Iranian proxy with no agency of its own. Even think tanks like the Brookings Institute and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) say this is not true–Iran is more a willing partner in wanting to end Israel’s genocide than a puppeteer manipulating Yemen.

Join us for a discussion of Yemen and its role in the Palestinian resistance.

Featured Guests:

Atiaf Al-Wazir taught Political Dialogue and Cross-Cultural Communication at Université Catholique de Lille in France; and Research Methodology at the Mediterranean School of Business (MSB) in Tunisia. She also Head of the Peace Program at the Quaker Council for European Affairs (QCEA) in Belgium where she worked on peace education, with a focus on anti-racist pedagogy and demilitarizing education. As a researcher, Atiaf’s action-oriented research explores the role of social movements – with special attention to the Southwest Asia and North Africa (SWANA) region, the intersection between art and politics, challenging media narratives, and militarism in the age of technology.

In 2011, Atiaf documented the Yemeni uprising and co-founded SupportYemen, a storytelling collective. She is the co-author of Change Square, a photo book on Yemen’s revolution. In 2020, she gave a TEDx talk at Berkeley University, entitled "The Other Side of Yemen's War" which focused on the dangers of a single story.

Erik Sperling is the Executive Director of Just Foreign Policy. He has worked as Senior Adviser and Counsel in the offices of Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman John Conyers. He has a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 30, 2025 5:10PM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
