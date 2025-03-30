Palestine Red Crescent says 15 bodies found in search for missing Gaza crew by Red Cross and Red Crescent

Nine Red Crescent crew members were missing for a week after they came under Israeli fire in Rafah. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is outraged at the deaths of eight medics from Palestine Red Crescent Society, killed on duty in Gaza. Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that since Israel resumed its attacks, at least 921 people have been killed in the territory, adding to the more than 50,000 killed since October 7, 2023.