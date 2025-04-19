top
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Earth Day Gathering in Oakland - Taking Action & Building Community

Fruitvale Plaza Park corner of 35th Street and International Blvd. Oakland
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Youth vs. Apocalypse and partners
Location Details:
Fruitvale Plaza Park
corner of 35th Street and International Blvd.
Oakland
This Earth Day, let’s build resilience, restore culture, and take action for our future.

Join a youth-led Earth Day gathering focused on cultural restoration, resilience, and community building in the face of escalating political and environmental crises.

WHAT:

YVA is collaborating with other EJ and youth-led organizations such as Frontline Catalyst, 350 Bay Area, BAY-Peace, Sunrise Bay Area, New Voices Are Rising, and others to create an Earth Day community gathering featuring activities including: :

🎶 Music & Sound Healing

🌿 Medicinal Herbs (Freedom Community Clinic)

🧘 Yoga, Reiki & Healing Circles

⚖ Know Your Rights

🎨 Screenprinting & Art Activism

🏥 Healthcare & Emergency Preparedness Training

Through these activities, youth will engage, heal, and connect with organizations that align with their values.

WHY:

Young people today face growing uncertainty and fear due to heightened oppression and ecological collapse.

This event unites environmental justice (EJ) and youth-focused groups to foster collective resilience, remembrance, resistance , and restoration.

Together, we can hold these moments of crisis collectively and prepare for their social and ecological consequences.

By creating a space for healing, reflection, and connection, we aim to transform fear into power—helping youth find opportunities to get involved, take action, and connect with movements that align with their vision for the future.

JOIN US!
For more information: https://350bayarea.org/event/yva-earth-day...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 30, 2025 3:37PM
