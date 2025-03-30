From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Legal Observation Training for Rapid Responders
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Aromas Grange and Monterey County Response
Location Details:
Aromas Community Grange
361 Rose Ave.
Aromas, CA 95004
361 Rose Ave.
Aromas, CA 95004
On April 5th the Aromas Grange is hosting a two-hour workshop that serves as an introduction for those who want to respond to potential ICE raids in the tri-county area. All are welcome to this free workshop.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legal-observa...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 30, 2025 3:08PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network