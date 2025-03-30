Legal Observation Training for Rapid Responders

Date:

Saturday, April 05, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Aromas Grange and Monterey County Response

Location Details:

Aromas Community Grange

361 Rose Ave.

Aromas, CA 95004

On April 5th the Aromas Grange is hosting a two-hour workshop that serves as an introduction for those who want to respond to potential ICE raids in the tri-county area. All are welcome to this free workshop.