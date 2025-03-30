From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hands Off! The Trump & Musk Power Grab - Stop Authoritarianism Teach-in
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Teach-In
MoveOn, Public Citizen and partners
Go here to register: https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/event/769107/
Online teach-in on taking action to stop authoritarianism before the Hands Off! April 5 protests against Trump and Musk
Online teach-in on taking action to stop authoritarianism before the Hands Off! April 5 protests against Trump and Musk
Virtual teach-in on Tuesday, April 1 @ 5 PM - 6 PM
Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, claiming anything standing in their way is illegal, and daring the American people to stop them.
On Saturday, April 5, we're taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!
Ahead of these mobilizations, join movement leaders, experts, and more for a mass call on Tuesday, April 1, to make sense of the Trump administration’s unprecedented power grab, efforts to remove limits to its power, and what we can do to confront it on April 5 and beyond.
This event is being organized by MoveOn, Public Citizen, Stand Up America, and the Not Above the Law Coalition in support of the Hands Off day of action and future actions.
