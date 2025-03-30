top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/1/2025
U.S. Government & Elections

Hands Off! The Trump & Musk Power Grab - Stop Authoritarianism Teach-in

Go here to register: https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/event/769107/ Online teach-in on taking action to stop authoritarianism before the...
original image (832x435)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
MoveOn, Public Citizen and partners
Location Details:
Go here to register: https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/event/769107/

Online teach-in on taking action to stop authoritarianism before the Hands Off! April 5 protests against Trump and Musk
Virtual teach-in on Tuesday, April 1 @ 5 PM - 6 PM

Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, claiming anything standing in their way is illegal, and daring the American people to stop them.

On Saturday, April 5, we're taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!

Ahead of these mobilizations, join movement leaders, experts, and more for a mass call on Tuesday, April 1, to make sense of the Trump administration’s unprecedented power grab, efforts to remove limits to its power, and what we can do to confront it on April 5 and beyond.

This event is being organized by MoveOn, Public Citizen, Stand Up America, and the Not Above the Law Coalition in support of the Hands Off day of action and future actions.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 30, 2025 10:08AM
§
by MoveOn, Public Citizen and partners
Sun, Mar 30, 2025 10:08AM
sm_protest_april_5th_hands_off_.jpg
original image (878x528)
HANDS OFF! Nationwide Day of Protest Action Against Trump & Musk Illegal Billionaire Power Grab

April 5, 2025 - Protests all around the SF Bay Area and beyond

Website with map of protests: https://handsoff2025.com/

Or go here:

https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/

https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/map/

Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them.

They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich.

Join a pro-democracy protest against Trump and Musk by demanding Hands Off!

Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$475.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code