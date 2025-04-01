From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Presidents Don’t Control Our Elections: The Trump & DOGE Plan to Block Millions of Voters
Date:
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Brennan Center for Justice
Location Details:
The Trump administration has launched a brazen attack on elections, which could disenfranchise millions and usurp the constitutional role of Congress.
This week, President Donald Trump signed an illegal executive order that threatens to disenfranchise millions of American citizens, undermine data security, and decertify voting systems across the country.
The order overlaps with a pending voter suppression bill called the SAVE Act, which would require every American to provide a document like a passport or birth certificate to register or re-register to vote. These moves could block millions of eligible American citizens from voting and upend voter registration as we know it.
But Trump’s order goes far beyond the SAVE Act. It would give Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to voter records in every state. And it would decertify every voting machine in the United States, costing states hundreds of millions of dollars.
On Tuesday, April 1, join us virtually at 3 p.m. to learn more about what’s at stake and what could come next. A panel of voting experts will discuss the executive order, the SAVE Act, and what we all must do to protect our elections.
Speakers:
Eliza Sweren-Becker, Senior Counsel, Brennan Center Voting Rights and Elections Program
Lawrence Norden, Vice President, Brennan Center Elections and Government Program
Sean Morales-Doyle, Director, Brennan Center Voting Rights and Elections Program
Moderator: Michael Waldman, President and CEO, Brennan Center
This week, President Donald Trump signed an illegal executive order that threatens to disenfranchise millions of American citizens, undermine data security, and decertify voting systems across the country.
The order overlaps with a pending voter suppression bill called the SAVE Act, which would require every American to provide a document like a passport or birth certificate to register or re-register to vote. These moves could block millions of eligible American citizens from voting and upend voter registration as we know it.
But Trump’s order goes far beyond the SAVE Act. It would give Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to voter records in every state. And it would decertify every voting machine in the United States, costing states hundreds of millions of dollars.
On Tuesday, April 1, join us virtually at 3 p.m. to learn more about what’s at stake and what could come next. A panel of voting experts will discuss the executive order, the SAVE Act, and what we all must do to protect our elections.
Speakers:
Eliza Sweren-Becker, Senior Counsel, Brennan Center Voting Rights and Elections Program
Lawrence Norden, Vice President, Brennan Center Elections and Government Program
Sean Morales-Doyle, Director, Brennan Center Voting Rights and Elections Program
Moderator: Michael Waldman, President and CEO, Brennan Center
For more information: https://www.brennancenter.org/events/presi...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 29, 2025 9:37PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network