Presidents Don’t Control Our Elections: The Trump & DOGE Plan to Block Millions of Voters

Date:

Tuesday, April 01, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Brennan Center for Justice

Location Details:

The Trump administration has launched a brazen attack on elections, which could disenfranchise millions and usurp the constitutional role of Congress.



This week, President Donald Trump signed an illegal executive order that threatens to disenfranchise millions of American citizens, undermine data security, and decertify voting systems across the country.



The order overlaps with a pending voter suppression bill called the SAVE Act, which would require every American to provide a document like a passport or birth certificate to register or re-register to vote. These moves could block millions of eligible American citizens from voting and upend voter registration as we know it.



But Trump’s order goes far beyond the SAVE Act. It would give Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to voter records in every state. And it would decertify every voting machine in the United States, costing states hundreds of millions of dollars.



On Tuesday, April 1, join us virtually at 3 p.m. to learn more about what’s at stake and what could come next. A panel of voting experts will discuss the executive order, the SAVE Act, and what we all must do to protect our elections.



Speakers:



Eliza Sweren-Becker, Senior Counsel, Brennan Center Voting Rights and Elections Program



Lawrence Norden, Vice President, Brennan Center Elections and Government Program



Sean Morales-Doyle, Director, Brennan Center Voting Rights and Elections Program



Moderator: Michael Waldman, President and CEO, Brennan Center



