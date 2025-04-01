top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/1/2025
U.S. Government & Elections

Presidents Don’t Control Our Elections: The Trump & DOGE Plan to Block Millions of Voters

Online: https://www.youtube.com/@brennancenter
original image (960x549)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Brennan Center for Justice
Location Details:
Online: https://www.youtube.com/@brennancenter
The Trump administration has launched a brazen attack on elections, which could disenfranchise millions and usurp the constitutional role of Congress.

This week, President Donald Trump signed an illegal executive order that threatens to disenfranchise millions of American citizens, undermine data security, and decertify voting systems across the country.

The order overlaps with a pending voter suppression bill called the SAVE Act, which would require every American to provide a document like a passport or birth certificate to register or re-register to vote. These moves could block millions of eligible American citizens from voting and upend voter registration as we know it.

But Trump’s order goes far beyond the SAVE Act. It would give Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to voter records in every state. And it would decertify every voting machine in the United States, costing states hundreds of millions of dollars.

On Tuesday, April 1, join us virtually at 3 p.m. to learn more about what’s at stake and what could come next. A panel of voting experts will discuss the executive order, the SAVE Act, and what we all must do to protect our elections.

Speakers:

Eliza Sweren-Becker, Senior Counsel, Brennan Center Voting Rights and Elections Program

Lawrence Norden, Vice President, Brennan Center Elections and Government Program

Sean Morales-Doyle, Director, Brennan Center Voting Rights and Elections Program

Moderator: Michael Waldman, President and CEO, Brennan Center

For more information: https://www.brennancenter.org/events/presi...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 29, 2025 9:37PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$475.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code