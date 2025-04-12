top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections LGBTI / Queer

The People's March SF: Fight Fascism for Democracy

March starts at Justin Herman Plaza Market St. &amp; Steuart St. San Francisco, CA 94105 Then we march along Market Street to rally at ...
original image (1009x525)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Juanita MORE! & Alex U. Inn
Location Details:
March starts at Justin Herman Plaza
Market St. & Steuart St.
San Francisco, CA 94105

Then we march along Market Street to rally at SF City Hall/ Civic Center (McAllister St. and Larkin St.)
The People's March / Fight Fascism for Democracy will be a march and rally supporting everyone under attack by the current government administration.

We are assembling a coalition of young progressive officials, faith leaders, teachers, trans-leaders, immigrants, BIPOC, artists, the disenfranchised, and anyone else who feels they are subject to the unlawful policies of the new administration.

Nobody should live in fear because of their color, faith, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ancestry, or political beliefs!

The People's March & Rally was created in 2020 by activists Juanita MORE! and Alex U. Inn to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community and bring San Francisco's Pride event back to its original activism roots.

Artwork: Serge Gay Jr.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6403957455...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 29, 2025 5:17PM
