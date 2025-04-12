The People's March SF: Fight Fascism for Democracy

Date:

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Juanita MORE! & Alex U. Inn

Location Details:

March starts at Justin Herman Plaza

Market St. & Steuart St.

San Francisco, CA 94105



Then we march along Market Street to rally at SF City Hall/ Civic Center (McAllister St. and Larkin St.)

The People's March / Fight Fascism for Democracy will be a march and rally supporting everyone under attack by the current government administration.



We are assembling a coalition of young progressive officials, faith leaders, teachers, trans-leaders, immigrants, BIPOC, artists, the disenfranchised, and anyone else who feels they are subject to the unlawful policies of the new administration.



Nobody should live in fear because of their color, faith, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ancestry, or political beliefs!



The People's March & Rally was created in 2020 by activists Juanita MORE! and Alex U. Inn to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community and bring San Francisco's Pride event back to its original activism roots.



Artwork: Serge Gay Jr.