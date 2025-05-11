top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/11/2025
San Francisco Arts + Action LGBTI / Queer

David Strachan & Davi Barker: "Memoir of a Reluctant Giant"

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93331151327?pwd=gXJgPpeBpL7w34r424PbYTxMjGGGBT.1 Meeting ID: 933 3...
Download PDF (1.2MB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/93331151327?pwd=gXJgPpeBpL7w34r424PbYTxMjGGGBT.1

Meeting ID: 933 3115 1327 Passcode: 877246
“Memoir of a Reluctant Giant” is the story of a person who struggles to find themselves in a world of confusing messages and rigid binaries. It's also a poignant tale of love, loss and the courage to live authentically. David invites readers to reconsider their perception of gender, sexuality and the beautiful diversity of the human experience. Author Davi states, "David came into my life the day I was born. I was named after them. I've written a stack of books, but David's story is unique. They are literally a giant, standing a towering 6' 10" tall. They are also a giant figuratively, as an activist at the center of the struggle for gay, transgender and intersex equality, the AIDS outbreak, environmental protection, and their fight to stop unnecessary medical interventions on infants with intersex variations."

Davi Barker (the Ghostwriter) will give an introduction about how he created this memoir. Davi Barker is a writer, artist, and explorer of identity, autonomy, and the forces that shape both. David Strachan (the Giant) will read 2 or 3 passages from this Memoir. He has written several articles about his experience having Klinefelter's syndrome and has been an intersex and non-binary activist since 1994.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 29, 2025 2:35PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$475.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code