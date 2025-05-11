From the Open-Publishing Calendar
David Strachan & Davi Barker: "Memoir of a Reluctant Giant"
Sunday, May 11, 2025
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Speaker
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/93331151327?pwd=gXJgPpeBpL7w34r424PbYTxMjGGGBT.1
Meeting ID: 933 3115 1327 Passcode: 877246
“Memoir of a Reluctant Giant” is the story of a person who struggles to find themselves in a world of confusing messages and rigid binaries. It's also a poignant tale of love, loss and the courage to live authentically. David invites readers to reconsider their perception of gender, sexuality and the beautiful diversity of the human experience. Author Davi states, "David came into my life the day I was born. I was named after them. I've written a stack of books, but David's story is unique. They are literally a giant, standing a towering 6' 10" tall. They are also a giant figuratively, as an activist at the center of the struggle for gay, transgender and intersex equality, the AIDS outbreak, environmental protection, and their fight to stop unnecessary medical interventions on infants with intersex variations."
Davi Barker (the Ghostwriter) will give an introduction about how he created this memoir. Davi Barker is a writer, artist, and explorer of identity, autonomy, and the forces that shape both. David Strachan (the Giant) will read 2 or 3 passages from this Memoir. He has written several articles about his experience having Klinefelter's syndrome and has been an intersex and non-binary activist since 1994.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
