Restore the Delta
Sunday, April 27, 2025
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Class/Workshop
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/97890637981?pwd=lGN7JV33JzbaGthRskt6e9GNeWOATZ.1
Meeting ID: 978 9063 7981 Passcode: 018034
Restore the Delta (RTD) is a grassroots campaign committed to saving the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta that makes up the east side of the Bay Area. Join us to learn more about the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta’s history surrounding ongoing water diversions, water ownership, and water resolutions. This will focus on the Delta Conveyance Project, which is supported by Gov. Newsom. Also, about general water management regarding the Delta, and solutions on how to move towards a healthy estuary for all.
Morgen Snyder graduated from Illinois State Univ. in 2017 in Political Science and Legal Studies and is now pursuing a Masters Degree in Environmental Policy Management at UC Davis. Morgen grew up in Naperville, IL but calls Northern Calif. home. Morgen works as the policy analyst at Restore the Delta and involved in the Water Conveyance Project at RTD. MacKenzie Owens was born and raised in the East Bay, graduated with a degree in Global Studies and a minor in Human Rights from San Jose State University.She worked as a Climate Water Advocate intern and at RTD and is the Youth & Outreach Program Manager. MacKenzie co-manages the Climate Water Advocate Program with RTD’s Science Program Manager collaborating with community partners for youth workforce development.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
