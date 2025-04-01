PVUSD Town Hall on Ethnic Studies Contracts

Date:

Tuesday, April 01, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Pajaro Valley Unified School District

Location Details:

Cafeteria at Aptos High, 100 Mariner Way, Aptos

President Olivia Flores and Trustees Joy Flynn and Misty Navarro invite you to a conversation on PVUSD Ethnic Studies contracts. They look forward to seeing you! Tuesday, April 1, 6 - 7 PM, Aptos High School's Cafeteria. Everyone is welcome!