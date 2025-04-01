From the Open-Publishing Calendar
PVUSD Town Hall on Ethnic Studies Contracts
Date:
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Pajaro Valley Unified School District
Location Details:
Cafeteria at Aptos High, 100 Mariner Way, Aptos
President Olivia Flores and Trustees Joy Flynn and Misty Navarro invite you to a conversation on PVUSD Ethnic Studies contracts. They look forward to seeing you! Tuesday, April 1, 6 - 7 PM, Aptos High School's Cafeteria. Everyone is welcome!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/PajaroValleyUSD
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 29, 2025 12:25PM
