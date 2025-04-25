"Havana Libre" - Ride the Revolutionary WaveJoin us for an exclusive screening of "Havana Libre," a powerful and uplifting documentary that captures the spirit of a cultural awakening in Cuba. For decades, the thrill of surfing was suppressed, a forbidden passion. Now, a determined group of Cuban surfers are breaking free, challenging the status quo, and carving their own path to the world stage.Witness their incredible journey as they craft surfboards from salvaged materials, embodying the ingenuity and resilience of the Cuban people. "Havana Libre" is more than just a sports film; it's a story of reconciliation, as these surfers confront the complex history of their nation, and a testament to the human spirit's ability to transcend seemingly insurmountable barriers.Experience the raw beauty of Cuba's coastline and the infectious energy of a community united by their love for the ocean. Follow their struggle to overcome the limitations imposed by decades of isolation, as they strive to represent their island on the global surfing circuit.This 82-minute documentary, directed by Corey McLean and shot by Seth Brown, is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant exploration of hope, determination, and the transformative power of sport.Sponsored by Kelp Journal and Surfrider Foundation of Monterey.Featuring a post-screening Q&A with Producer Seth Brown and other guests!Details:Film: Havana LibreDate: April 25thDoors Open: 5:30 PMFilm Starts Promptly: 6:30 PMRun Time: 82 MinutesDirector: Corey McLeanEditors: Seth Brown, Corey McLeanShot by: Seth BrownProducers: Seth Brown, Nicolas Weissman, Tyler DunhamTickets are only $25Don't miss this opportunity to witness the birth of a surfing revolution and celebrate the indomitable spirit of "Havana Libre."