Stanford Tesla--Protest Elon Musk's Fascist Takeover

Saturday, March 29, 2025

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Protest

Saturday Pop Up

Come Join Us at today’s Stanford Tesla Takedown Pop Up!

Location is intersection Sandhill and Plum Roads on the public sidewalk

The address below is for Sprinkles, so you can easily find intersection of Plum Lane and Sandhill Rd. Sprinkles is within the shopping center but we'll be some distance across from it on the public sidewalk. Photo ops! Tesla showroom nearby is visible from our protest location.



393 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto, CA 94304



**Highly recommend to park outside the Stanford Shopping Mall property**



Do not enter Stanford Mall property. Protest to remain on Sandhill sidewalk. Thanks!

Singers coming...chants at the ready....You will be glad you came. We are bringing signs and banners but encourage you to bring your own if you can.



See you there!



Please refrain from engaging with agitators, if any. Stay engaged in the movement and the goal of defunding Musk and Tesla until he's officially out of the White House and no longer the CEO of Tesla. His corruption is the focus of the boycott and protests.



Please do not boo Tesla drivers.The goal is to defund Tesla and Nazi Musk and to persuade Tesla drivers to end their lease or trade-in their car. Many Tesla drivers in Palo Alto are with our cause and are indeed trying to get rid of their cars!



Recommend: Bring whistles and any percussion instruments. It's time to party at our protest! Costumes welcome too.