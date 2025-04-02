From the Open-Publishing Calendar
PVUSD Town Hall on Ethnic Studies Contracts
Date:
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Pajaro Valley Unified School District
Location Details:
Mello Center at Watsonville High, 250 E. Beach St., Watsonville
Interested in Ethnic Studies at #PVUSD ? Join Trustees Carrasco, Medina, and Turley at a townhall, April 2, 6-7 Pm, WHS Mello Center.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/PajaroValleyUSD
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 28, 2025 11:50PM
