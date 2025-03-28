From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest at the Embarcadero to Demand Freedom for Mahmoud Kalil
Protesters march through ferry building to repudiate a fascist America
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, March 27) At a time when government agents are literally grabbing people off the streets because they protest government actions, "can it happen here?" is no longer the issue. It is happening here.
Law firms that represent opponents of government actions are being disabled. The country's Universities, one after another, are dismantling egalitarian policies.
Judges that make rulings Trump does not like are fearing for their safety. Academics are hounded and chased out of the country.
A billionaire emanating from white South Africa, the most racist regime since Nazi Germany, is warping elections with massive funding for conservative (i.e., fascist) candidates.
Fossil fuel communities are being freed from the slightest of environmental regulations and the President is openly selling influence and access.
The President is blatantly ignoring the law and the Constitution he swore to protect. The parallels to Hitler's takeover of Germany are stunning.
The protest was organized by Refuse Fascism Norcal, an organization that is not exactly in the center of the Bay Area protest movement. But their slogan, "In the name of humanity, we refuse to Accept a Fascist America" is becoming more relevant to mainstream America with each passing day.
