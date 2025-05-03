From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Catchlight Visual Storytelling Summit
Date:
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Larsen Associates
Location Details:
2601 Mariposa, San Francisco, California
The CatchLight Visual Storytelling Summit returns to San Francisco on World Press Freedom day with an annual gathering of leaders in photography and visual media, exploring the power of images to shape memory and history.
This year's summit, emceed by journalist, author, and educator Pendarvis Harshaw, explores how visual storytelling preserves history, challenges misinformation, and safeguards the integrity of our shared narratives.
This year's keynote address will be delivered by the legendary Katgy Ryan who through her 39-year run at the New York Times Magazine as director of photography gave the world some of its most iconic images. While the main-stage presentations feature innovators in visual storytelling, including Harlan Bozeman, photographer and CatchLight 2024 Global Fellow; Ashley Gilbertson, photographer; Elinor Carucci, photographer; Pablo Unzueta, photographer and CatchLight Local Fellow at El Tecolote; Binh Danh, photographer. The summit concludes with the Night of Photojournalism—an immersive experience featuring large-scale visual projections with musical accompaniment, from Gary Jules and DJ Mizu, celebrating the power of photography. Projections will be broadcast throughout the KQED building, with select rooms and areas featuring bars.
This year's summit, emceed by journalist, author, and educator Pendarvis Harshaw, explores how visual storytelling preserves history, challenges misinformation, and safeguards the integrity of our shared narratives.
This year's keynote address will be delivered by the legendary Katgy Ryan who through her 39-year run at the New York Times Magazine as director of photography gave the world some of its most iconic images. While the main-stage presentations feature innovators in visual storytelling, including Harlan Bozeman, photographer and CatchLight 2024 Global Fellow; Ashley Gilbertson, photographer; Elinor Carucci, photographer; Pablo Unzueta, photographer and CatchLight Local Fellow at El Tecolote; Binh Danh, photographer. The summit concludes with the Night of Photojournalism—an immersive experience featuring large-scale visual projections with musical accompaniment, from Gary Jules and DJ Mizu, celebrating the power of photography. Projections will be broadcast throughout the KQED building, with select rooms and areas featuring bars.
For more information: https://www.catchlight.io/2025-visual-stor...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 28, 2025 1:13PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network