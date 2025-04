Resilient Comedy is a new monthly comedy series produced by Lisa Geduldig of Kung Pao Kosher Comedy and other Bay Area comedy shows. It launched in March 2025 and will take place one Sunday a month at the Eclectic Box, an 80-seat black box theater in San Francisco’s Mission District.Staying sane in current times is going to mean taking time to experience joy and laughter. The shows will also raise awareness and funds for organizations doing life-saving work.Each month, partial proceeds will benefit a different organization. Partial proceeds from the series’ kick off show on March 23 benefited the ACLU.Partial proceeds from the April show will benefit Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) East Bay Refugee Resettlement Program.Sunday, April 20, 2025 at 7pmJewish Comedy on Easter SundayFeaturing Jeff Applebaum, Karin Babbit, Samson Koletkar, and Lisa GeduldigTickets: $25-$50. http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resilient-Comedy