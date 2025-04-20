From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Resilient Comedy
Date:
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Lisa Geduldig
Email:
Location Details:
Eclectic Box
446 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94103
446 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Resilient Comedy is a new monthly comedy series produced by Lisa Geduldig of Kung Pao Kosher Comedy and other Bay Area comedy shows. It launched in March 2025 and will take place one Sunday a month at the Eclectic Box, an 80-seat black box theater in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Staying sane in current times is going to mean taking time to experience joy and laughter. The shows will also raise awareness and funds for organizations doing life-saving work.
Each month, partial proceeds will benefit a different organization. Partial proceeds from the series’ kick off show on March 23 benefited the ACLU.
Partial proceeds from the April show will benefit Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) East Bay Refugee Resettlement Program.
https://jfcs-eastbay.org/our-services/refugee-services/refugee-resettlement/
Sunday, April 20, 2025 at 7pm
Jewish Comedy on Easter Sunday
Featuring Jeff Applebaum, Karin Babbit, Samson Koletkar, and Lisa Geduldig
Tickets: $25-$50. http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resilient-Comedy
Staying sane in current times is going to mean taking time to experience joy and laughter. The shows will also raise awareness and funds for organizations doing life-saving work.
Each month, partial proceeds will benefit a different organization. Partial proceeds from the series’ kick off show on March 23 benefited the ACLU.
Partial proceeds from the April show will benefit Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) East Bay Refugee Resettlement Program.
https://jfcs-eastbay.org/our-services/refugee-services/refugee-resettlement/
Sunday, April 20, 2025 at 7pm
Jewish Comedy on Easter Sunday
Featuring Jeff Applebaum, Karin Babbit, Samson Koletkar, and Lisa Geduldig
Tickets: $25-$50. http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resilient-Comedy
For more information: http://www.KosherComedy.com/resilient-comedy
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 28, 2025 12:19PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network