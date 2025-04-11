From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Fight for Palestine is the Fight Against Fascism:
Date:
Friday, April 11, 2025
Time:
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Email:
Location Details:
1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA
Palestine Solidarity, Immigrant Justice & Antimilitarism In These Times
At Monterey Peace & Justice Center
With Sharif Zakout of Arab Resource and Organizing Center
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/monterey_palesti...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 28, 2025 12:04AM
