International Anti-War

Media Outcry at Leak of Bomb Attack on Yemen covered up US Violation of International Law

by DLi (dlimay7 [at] aol.com)
Thu, Mar 27, 2025 9:25PM
The enraged American outcry this week over the security leak on the US bombing of civilian targets in Yemen on March 15--and apparently continuing--exposed the surreal bipartisan "debate" in Washington DC. Both war-coddling parties concentrated their bitter partisan vitriol on each other, but completely sidestepped and evaded the elephant in the room, i.e., that the unilateral attack on Yemen--which apparently did not initially target U.S. shipping or military--is illegal under international law. It is a war crime to attack a sovereign nation--especially on its civilian sectors--when that nation did not initiate hostilities toward the pre-emptive aggressor.
The UN Security Council should be immediately convened, to condemn such wanton Imperial air piracy and indiscriminate targeting of civilians in Yemen. In fact, "indiscriminate" doesn't even apply to National Security Adviser Waltz's brazen expression of glee at a bombing assassination of an alleged Yemeni scientist/engineer in blowing up his girlfriend's apartment complex! Such is the debauched nature of U.S. national "debate" over this horrific example of "American Exceptionalism" in the Western "Corporate-bin-Laden" media.

Truth of the matter is, the American Empire is already losing its influence globally--certainly economically but ominously politically and diplomatically as well--and tearing its own society domestically with total bipartisan dysfunction and in-fighting. Thus, it can only desperately flail at the rest of the world with its remaining card of the Iron Fist of Militarism. That cannot and will not prevail for long. But in the short term, it is spreading unmitigated violence and chaos across the Planet. How will the increasingly multi-polar global community respond, to keep the schizophrenic but still-delusional North American behemoth from "yanking" the entire world into a one-way dive into WW III?
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
