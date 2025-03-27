top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/30/2025
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

#TransFest: Trans Day of Visibility in Tenderloin

Historical area of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot: Intersection of Turk Street and Taylor Street San Francisco Masks required ASL interp...
original image (574x716)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Community activists
Location Details:
Historical area of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot:

Intersection of Turk Street and Taylor Street
San Francisco

Masks required
ASL interpretation
Join us for TDOV ~ TRANS FESTIVAL a day of building trust and community support.

Sunday, March 30th @ 3pm

Intersection of Turk & Taylor St in SF at the site of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot

Masks required | ASL interpretation: DM for access needs

Trans folks, come connect, share, and build power. Allies are welcome!

Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHeHsg_SBvU/?img_index=1

SCHEDULE

2:30pm Pre-fest Mobility Routine

3:00pm Opening Prayer by Tlahuizpapalotl (Butterfly of Light) Ben’zaa/Zapotec, BAAITS

3:15-4:55pm Workshops (5 simultaneous workshops, 30 min each)

Space 1: Teach-ins & Political Education
- Digital Security
- Abolition Feminism
- Legal support & know-your-rights

Space 2: Skillsharing & Practical Survival
- Self Defense
- DIY Hormones*
- Community-led Safety and De-escalation

Space 3: Art & Creative Resistance
- Graffiti & Stencil making
- Printmaking
- Hands-on Altar Making

Space 4: Making connections
- Facilitated introductions
- Speed friending
- Storytelling

Space 5: Landwork
- Hands-on: Compton’s Garden &seed bombs
- Queer and Trans Ecologies
- Herbal Bundles

4:55-5:00pm Closing & Next Steps

Mutual Aid & Harm Reduction tabling

DJ!

*There will be no manufacturing or distribution of testosterone at the festival

*This festival is organized by autonomous community organizers and amplified by @turkxtaylor and post collaborators.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHeHsg_SBvU/?i...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 27, 2025 5:13PM
§
by Community activists
Thu, Mar 27, 2025 5:13PM
sm_tdov___trans_festival_a_intersection_of_turk___taylor_st..jpg
original image (574x716)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DHeHsg_SBvU/?i...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code