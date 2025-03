Join us for TDOV ~ TRANS FESTIVAL a day of building trust and community support.Sunday, March 30th @ 3pmIntersection of Turk & Taylor St in SF at the site of the Compton’s Cafeteria RiotMasks required | ASL interpretation: DM for access needsTrans folks, come connect, share, and build power. Allies are welcome!Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHeHsg_SBvU/?img_index=1 SCHEDULE2:30pm Pre-fest Mobility Routine3:00pm Opening Prayer by Tlahuizpapalotl (Butterfly of Light) Ben’zaa/Zapotec, BAAITS3:15-4:55pm Workshops (5 simultaneous workshops, 30 min each)Space 1: Teach-ins & Political Education- Digital Security- Abolition Feminism- Legal support & know-your-rightsSpace 2: Skillsharing & Practical Survival- Self Defense- DIY Hormones*- Community-led Safety and De-escalationSpace 3: Art & Creative Resistance- Graffiti & Stencil making- Printmaking- Hands-on Altar MakingSpace 4: Making connections- Facilitated introductions- Speed friending- StorytellingSpace 5: Landwork- Hands-on: Compton’s Garden &seed bombs- Queer and Trans Ecologies- Herbal Bundles4:55-5:00pm Closing & Next StepsMutual Aid & Harm Reduction tablingDJ!*There will be no manufacturing or distribution of testosterone at the festival*This festival is organized by autonomous community organizers and amplified by @turkxtaylor and post collaborators.