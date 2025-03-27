From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#TransFest: Trans Day of Visibility in Tenderloin
Sunday, March 30, 2025
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Party/Street Party
Community activists
Historical area of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot:
Intersection of Turk Street and Taylor Street
San Francisco
Masks required
ASL interpretation
Join us for TDOV ~ TRANS FESTIVAL a day of building trust and community support.
Sunday, March 30th @ 3pm
Intersection of Turk & Taylor St in SF at the site of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot
Masks required | ASL interpretation: DM for access needs
Trans folks, come connect, share, and build power. Allies are welcome!
Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHeHsg_SBvU/?img_index=1
SCHEDULE
2:30pm Pre-fest Mobility Routine
3:00pm Opening Prayer by Tlahuizpapalotl (Butterfly of Light) Ben’zaa/Zapotec, BAAITS
3:15-4:55pm Workshops (5 simultaneous workshops, 30 min each)
Space 1: Teach-ins & Political Education
- Digital Security
- Abolition Feminism
- Legal support & know-your-rights
Space 2: Skillsharing & Practical Survival
- Self Defense
- DIY Hormones*
- Community-led Safety and De-escalation
Space 3: Art & Creative Resistance
- Graffiti & Stencil making
- Printmaking
- Hands-on Altar Making
Space 4: Making connections
- Facilitated introductions
- Speed friending
- Storytelling
Space 5: Landwork
- Hands-on: Compton’s Garden &seed bombs
- Queer and Trans Ecologies
- Herbal Bundles
4:55-5:00pm Closing & Next Steps
Mutual Aid & Harm Reduction tabling
DJ!
*There will be no manufacturing or distribution of testosterone at the festival
*This festival is organized by autonomous community organizers and amplified by @turkxtaylor and post collaborators.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHeHsg_SBvU/?i...
