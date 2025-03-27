March 26, 2025 - The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) today strongly condemned the ongoing efforts by federal immigration authorities to target Yunseo Chung, a Columbia University undergraduate student activist, for her involvement in pro-Palestinian demonstrations and welcomes the temporary restraining order from the Federal Court.

Chung, a 21-year-old South Korean national and a lawful permanent resident of the United States since the age of 7, has been actively involved in student-led demonstrations advocating for Palestinian rights. Chung was among the students disciplined by the university for her participation in the protests and was more recently targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), raising serious concerns about political retaliation against student protesters.On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Naomi Buchwald issued a temporary restraining order (TRO), temporarily halting any efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain Chung, following a lawsuit filed by her legal team. Chung was informed earlier this month that federal immigration agents were seeking to arrest her.This follows a pattern of recent deportation efforts against pro-Palestinian activists, including Mahmoud Khalil, a fellow Columbia student, who is currently in ICE Detention.Afaf Nasher, Esq., Executive Director of CAIR-NY, stated:“Targeting Yunseo Chung, Mahmoud Khalil, and other student activists is a direct attack on constitutionally protected speech. President Trump’s administration is weaponizing immigration law to suppress advocacy for Palestinian rights, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens the civil liberties of all. CAIR-NY demands an immediate end to these politically motivated deportations.”CAIR-NY stands in solidarity with Yunseo Chung, Mahmoud Khalil, and all those facing retaliation for advocating justice and human rights. We urge the public to remain vigilant and demand accountability for these unconstitutional actions.The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, along with CAIR National and the law firm of Dratel & Lewis, filed for a temporary restraining order and sued four new defendants in its efforts to protect Columbia students, including Mahmoud Khalil, from further violations of students’ constitutional rights. The lawsuit now alleges that federal agencies, at the direction of the President, have participated in efforts to violate the students’ First Amendment rights.