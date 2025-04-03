Canvassing Training for Tax Day Divestment Actions

Date:

Thursday, April 03, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

USCPR

Location Details:

Successful movements are built through conversations and relationships. Whether you’re knocking on doors, engaging with your community members at events, or gathering petition signatures, canvassing is a powerful tool for organizing and mobilizing people into action.



Join us for an interactive Canvassing Training Workshop where you’ll learn the essential skills to confidently engage with the public, persuade, mobilize, and build relationships to kick off or strengthen your local divestment campaign. With Tax Day coming up on April 15, you can use canvassing as a creative method to engage your neighbors, share information about where our tax dollars go, and build your local base of supporters who will advocate for divestment. This training will prepare you to have effective, informed conversations that bring people into collective action.



You’ll learn:

--Why canvassing is critical to build winning campaigns – Understanding campaign phases (popularization, mobilization, escalation) and how canvassing works as a form of direct outreach can popularize your campaign & grow leadership to sustain every phase.

--Messaging & Framing – How to craft compelling conversations that resonate with different audiences.

--Handling Tough Questions & Opposition – Strategies for navigating challenging discussions and overcoming skepticism.

--Role-Playing & Practice – Interactive exercises to build confidence and refine your pitch.

--Building Long-Term Support – How to track and follow up with people to sustain momentum.

--Taking Action – Committing to local canvassing/outreach efforts on Tax Day & spreading the word via the Tax Day of Action map



- Get ready to hit the ground running! This training will give you the tools and confidence to host a canvass to kick start your divestment campaign. You’ll feel equipped to have meaningful, persuasive conversations that bring more people into the movement.