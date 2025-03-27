top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

No Rest Until Liberation BDS March and Picket Boycott Chevron

sm_boycott-chevron-picket-monterey-palestine-solidarity.jpg
original image (562x700)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
Windows On the Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey

Breakout March at 3:15 to corporate owned Chevron Gas Station, 351 Freemont St, Monterey
As Israel escalates its bombing targeting journalists, hospitals, schools, and families sheltering in tents, Chevron fuels the genocide machine with light and power via the operation of major gas fields off the coast of occupied Palestine. 70% of Israel’s power comes directly from Chevron, which has placed it on the BDS list of Priority Consumer Targets. For 58 years, communities within Palestine have been banned by Israel from connection to its power grids, charged more money and suffered power cuts. **This is energy apartheid.**

Israel has destroyed civilian infrastructure, repeatedly bombed power plant infrastructure in Gaza, and consistently deprived it of adequate fuel supply. Gaza’s electricity has been completely cut off by the occupation for the last 16 months.

Join our picket on March 30 as a part of the global movement to #BoycottChevron until they divest from the gas fields off the coast of Palestine, and end their profiteering off of the genocide and occupation of Palestine.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/monterey_palesti...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 27, 2025 2:25PM
§Picket Location Change
by Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Thu, Mar 27, 2025 2:25PM
map of march
original image (1080x2316)
