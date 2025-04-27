No Rest Until Liberation for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Monterey Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

717 Del Monte Ave Monterey, Ca

Window On the Bay Park



Weekly two hour Sunday protest over a year strong with varying activities ranging from information, art, street protest, music, community and food in a beautiful location. Rain or shine. Make this your activism destination when near Monterey. Bring a sign or use one of ours.