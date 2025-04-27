From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Rest Until Liberation for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
717 Del Monte Ave Monterey, Ca
Window On the Bay Park
Weekly two hour Sunday protest over a year strong with varying activities ranging from information, art, street protest, music, community and food in a beautiful location. Rain or shine. Make this your activism destination when near Monterey. Bring a sign or use one of ours.
