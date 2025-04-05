Day of Service in Honor of Cesar Chavez

Saturday, April 05, 2025

9:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Other

Homeless Garden Project

Homeless Garden Project Farm, 904 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz

Join the Homeless Garden Project in honoring Cesar Chavez’s legacy with a Day of Service! We’ll start the day at 9:30 AM and work together until 2:00 PM, taking a break midday to share a provided lunch.



Cesar Chavez was a champion of civil rights, labor advocacy, and nonviolent social change. As a co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association (later the United Farm Workers Union), he fought tirelessly for fair wages, environmental protections, and education.



At 12:30 PM, we’ll gather for a speaking program—stay tuned for details on this year’s guest speakers!



Our farm tasks vary with the season and weather, so we ask volunteers to bring a flexible mindset and be ready to help where needed. The farm is located on Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave., on the west side of Santa Cruz, near Natural Bridges State Park and the Long Marine Lab.



For safety, please wear closed-toe shoes. We also recommend dressing in layers, bringing a hat, and bringing a refillable water bottle.