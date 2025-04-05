From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Day of Service in Honor of Cesar Chavez
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Homeless Garden Project
Location Details:
Homeless Garden Project Farm, 904 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
Join the Homeless Garden Project in honoring Cesar Chavez’s legacy with a Day of Service! We’ll start the day at 9:30 AM and work together until 2:00 PM, taking a break midday to share a provided lunch.
Cesar Chavez was a champion of civil rights, labor advocacy, and nonviolent social change. As a co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association (later the United Farm Workers Union), he fought tirelessly for fair wages, environmental protections, and education.
At 12:30 PM, we’ll gather for a speaking program—stay tuned for details on this year’s guest speakers!
Our farm tasks vary with the season and weather, so we ask volunteers to bring a flexible mindset and be ready to help where needed. The farm is located on Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave., on the west side of Santa Cruz, near Natural Bridges State Park and the Long Marine Lab.
For safety, please wear closed-toe shoes. We also recommend dressing in layers, bringing a hat, and bringing a refillable water bottle.
Cesar Chavez was a champion of civil rights, labor advocacy, and nonviolent social change. As a co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association (later the United Farm Workers Union), he fought tirelessly for fair wages, environmental protections, and education.
At 12:30 PM, we’ll gather for a speaking program—stay tuned for details on this year’s guest speakers!
Our farm tasks vary with the season and weather, so we ask volunteers to bring a flexible mindset and be ready to help where needed. The farm is located on Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave., on the west side of Santa Cruz, near Natural Bridges State Park and the Long Marine Lab.
For safety, please wear closed-toe shoes. We also recommend dressing in layers, bringing a hat, and bringing a refillable water bottle.
For more information: https://homelessgardenproject.org/events-c...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 27, 2025 8:29AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network