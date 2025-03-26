From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Close Guantánamo & Dismantle the Mass Deportation Machine!
Date:
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
Radio Habana Social Club
1109 Valencia St. @22nd St.
Mission District, San Francisco
1109 Valencia St. @22nd St.
Mission District, San Francisco
Dear Bay Area Human Rights Community:
Please join us in San Francisco in solidarity with human rights defenders around the world for the coordinated monthly global vigils calling to end the ongoing abuses at Guantánamo, close the detention center, stop the cruel, inhumane, unlawful deportations, dismantle the mass deportation machine and invest in our communities!
Wednesday, April 2nd at 6PM
Radio Habana Social Club
1109 Valencia St. @22nd St.
Mission District, San Francisco
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13fAGSW3UUfTw8NNFJrXzIKi51IEpgtNb/view
Please join us in San Francisco in solidarity with human rights defenders around the world for the coordinated monthly global vigils calling to end the ongoing abuses at Guantánamo, close the detention center, stop the cruel, inhumane, unlawful deportations, dismantle the mass deportation machine and invest in our communities!
Wednesday, April 2nd at 6PM
Radio Habana Social Club
1109 Valencia St. @22nd St.
Mission District, San Francisco
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13fAGSW3UUfTw8NNFJrXzIKi51IEpgtNb/view
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 26, 2025 10:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network