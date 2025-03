FSP International Secretary and writer on Latin American politics Stephen Durham reports on the impact of Trump’s victory as part of the worldwide electoral shift toward the far right. Commentary will discuss worker resistance to the rising threat of fascism and the need to build united fronts to defend immigrants and all those currently under attack.Zoom option available. Register at https://bit.ly/Defying-the-Global RightDoor donation $3-5. Lunch is served at 1:30p for a $10 donation.Work exchanges available.Wheelchair accessible entrance, street level