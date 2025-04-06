From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Email:
Phone:
415-864-1278
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St. (near Ellis St.)
San Francisco, CA 94109
FSP International Secretary and writer on Latin American politics Stephen Durham reports on the impact of Trump’s victory as part of the worldwide electoral shift toward the far right. Commentary will discuss worker resistance to the rising threat of fascism and the need to build united fronts to defend immigrants and all those currently under attack.
Zoom option available. Register at https://bit.ly/Defying-the-Global Right
Door donation $3-5. Lunch is served at 1:30p for a $10 donation.
Work exchanges available.
Wheelchair accessible entrance, street level
For more information: https://socialism.com/san-francisco/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 26, 2025 8:49PM
