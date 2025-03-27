Digital Security for Activists on the Go

Date:

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time:

2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

18 Million Rising

Location Details:

Whether you've driving from your home to the local coffee shop, entering the TSA line at the airport, or heading to a protest, learn tips and tools to protect your digital security while on the go.



This 1.5 hr training will cover best practices to protect your devices, data, and communications when traveling in your community or out of town. Together, we'll discuss high tech threats and safety planning, and practice exercising our rights in scenarios such as border crossing and other in-person encounters with law enforcement.



This training is for activists, organizers, and anyone who is part of a targeted community and at risk of harassment.



Hosted by 18 Million Rising and Tiny Gigantic with a special Know Your Rights presentation led by Jake Snow, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of Northern California.



Live captioning provided. This training will be recorded.