Indigenous rights, Climate Justice & Forests in Chile: A Report Back & Book Launch

Date:

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Karen Pickett

Location Details:

BFUU, 1924 Cedar at Bonita, Berkeley

Indigenous rights, Climate Justice and Forests in Chile: A Report Back, Featuring photos and videos from the Mapuche struggle in Wallmapu (Chile)



PLUS Book Launch: Portraits of Struggle – 50 Years of Movement Photos

Global Justice Ecology Project co-Directors Anne Petermann and Orin Langelle will report from their delegation to Wallmapu last October on the Mapuche peoples struggle to take back their ancestral lands from vast industrial eucalyptus and pine plantations developed under the Pinochet dictatorship.



Recovering their land is part of the larger effort of Mapuche people to reclaim their culture, spirituality and language, as well as food sovereignty for their communities.

A new law makes Mapuche land recovery efforts illegal, and people who try to claim land or grow crops risk arrest or imprisonment. Biofuelwatch co-Director Gary Hughes will speak about the unique connection between California and Chile.



This event is also the West Coast Book Launch for Portraits of Struggle by longtime movement photojournalist Orin Langelle. Langelle’s captivating images document interconnected global struggles for environmental, social, and economic justice across six continents and five decades.



Langelle will sign books during the event reception.

Join us for an evening of powerful stories, images, and solidarity.



Free Admission! (Donations welcome)



Wednesday, April 16, 7 pm (door @ 6:30)

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian-Universalists 1924 Cedar at Bonita, Berkeley



Sponsored by the Global Justice Ecology Project, Bay Area Coalition for Headwaters, Biofuel Watch and the Social Justice Committee of Berkeley Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship.