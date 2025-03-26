top
California Central Valley Racial Justice

A path to our 160th Anniversary of Juneteenth comes alive at our California State Capitol

by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Wed, Mar 26, 2025 8:31AM
Our California State Capitol Juneteenth Celebration builds momentum towards the State of California officially recognizing our Title 5 US Federal Holiday for all California employees.
Our California State Capitol Juneteenth Celebration builds momentum towards the State of California officially recognizing our Title 5 US Federal Holiday for all California employees.
original image (940x470)
Our 2025 California State Capitol Juneteenth Holiday Celebration continues our proud "California Grown" tradition of sharing our unique "California Journey from Slavery to Freedom."

Since long before the official founding of the State of California, September 9, 1850, both free and enslaved people of Pan African Ancestry have contributed to the forward flow of humanity.

From the1846 Bear Flag Revolt, US/Mexico War and1849 California Constitution Convention at Colton Hall our unique journey towards freedom comes alive at the close of the US Civil War, June 19, 1865.

California Pioneers of Pan African descent both enslaved and free participated in the Mexican and US military before, during and after our US Civil War.

"As a necessary US Civil War measure" President Abraham Lincoln issued an Executive Order, known as the "Emancipation Proclamation” on January 1, 1863 providing a clear military path toward saving the Union and ending Chattel Slavery in America.

By arming nearly 200,000 USCT soldiers and energizing over 200,000 civilian laborers, most formerly enslaved, the answer to generations of prayer came upon bloody battlefields, plantation by plantation learning of freedom.

By answering the call to arms, men of Pan African ancestry, including 1,918 residents of California who enlisted as United States Colored Troops according to the African American Civil War Museum in Washington, D.C., freedom was earned enforcing the Emancipation Proclaimation.

Together, we will formally request U.S. Army and U.S. Navy representatives to formally acknowledge and consider ways to permanently recognize California USCT Soldiers in the California State Capitol Park Civil War Grove.

"Hidden Figures" and secet stations apart of our California Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, come alive as we preserve the California Gold Mining Hub of Negro Bar, Sacramento County in perpetuity.

Beginning this 160th Anniversary of Juneteenth are bringing greater awareness and appreciation for exciting California Strategic investments that one day will include a paid California State Juneteenth Holiday for all State employees throughout the Great State of California that closely aligns with our Title 5, US Federal Juneteenth Holiday.
