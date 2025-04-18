Rally for Our Future: Make Polluters Pay

Date:

Friday, April 18, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palo Alto Student Climate Coalition

Email:

Phone:

6509066569

Location Details:

250 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Meet in front of City Hall

Join us on the Friday before Earth Day 2025 to Rally For Our Future: Make Polluters Pay! Join us for an empowering and impactful climate justice rally at King Plaza (250 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto) in Palo Alto on Friday, April 18th, from 5-6:30 pm.



We will be rallying in support of Earth Day and the effort to hold major polluters accountable, specifically in support of CA SB 684/AB 1243 (a bill that would establish a climate superfund that would require large polluters to pay for their damages, reducing the taxpayer burden and funding robust state-level climate resiliency and clean energy endeavors).



The student-organized and led rally will feature diverse speakers, live music from local bands, local art, and community organizations from across the Bay Area.



Given the Trump administration’s deliberate work to derail environmental protections and further perpetuate the harms of the climate crisis, we cannot be complacent. Let’s use our voices in a way that can result in real change for our community and our planet by supporting climate progress in California.



Our amazing co-sponsors include the Palo Alto Student Climate Coalition (PASCC), the Center for Biological Diversity, Peninsula Peace and Justice Center (PPJC), Fridays for Future Palo Alto, 350 Bay Area Action, 350 Silicon Valley Action, 350 Sacramento, Sunrise Bay Area, Canopy, Palo Alto Forward, Gunn Green Team, and the Oil and Gas Network (OGAN).



Don’t miss this opportunity to make an impact and show your support for the environment!