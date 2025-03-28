Not Our President! Fridays 5pm Berkeley

Date:

Friday, March 28, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

grassroots organic

Location Details:

College Avenue and Ashby intersection, Berkeley

People gather with creative protest signs on Fridays from 5pm til 6pm on all four corners of the Ashby/College intersection. Express yourself! It's cathartic! Outrage is justified, and keep it friendly, please, so that weekly protests will continue getting bigger every week.