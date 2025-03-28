From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Not Our President! Fridays 5pm Berkeley
Date:
Friday, March 28, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
grassroots organic
Location Details:
College Avenue and Ashby intersection, Berkeley
People gather with creative protest signs on Fridays from 5pm til 6pm on all four corners of the Ashby/College intersection. Express yourself! It's cathartic! Outrage is justified, and keep it friendly, please, so that weekly protests will continue getting bigger every week.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:32PM
