Uprising Day! Tesla, Berkeley
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Gillian & Phoebe
Location Details:
1731 Fourth Street between Virginia/Delaware, west Berkeley near 80/580 freeway, University Ave exit
On this national day of UPRISING, with creative signage, we gather in front of Tesla an hour earlier (11:00 AM) than on other Saturdays to STOP the DOGE DESTRUCTION. Stay for the weekly protest at noon, then consider heading over to MLK/Civic Center Park 1 to 3:00 pm for the Hands Off protest. Rowdy creativity is fine, AND we are committed to non-violence. If Trumpsters attend, they are best ignored. We protest outside the Tesla showroom, not to antagonize workers there or owners of energy efficient swastikars, but because we oppose Musk and the chaotic, brutal destruction of trusted, crucial Federal programs and agencies that serve us all.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 25, 2025 7:18PM
